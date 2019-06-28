Dr. David Marzulo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzulo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Marzulo, DO
Overview of Dr. David Marzulo, DO
Dr. David Marzulo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Dr. Marzulo works at
Dr. Marzulo's Office Locations
Gilbert J. Toffol, D.O., F.A.C.N.1919 E McKellips Rd Ste 102, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (480) 834-9575
Dr. David Charles Marzulo9700 N 91st St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 834-9575
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marzulo was very thorough in assessing my head pain. He tried numerous treatments and was knowledgeable about off-label uses. He spent time with me planning the treatments. I would recommend him for the neuro causes of nerve pain. My wife is now seeing him for migraines.
About Dr. David Marzulo, DO
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Indiana U
- Neurology
Dr. Marzulo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzulo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzulo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzulo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzulo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marzulo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marzulo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.