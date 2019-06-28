Overview of Dr. David Marzulo, DO

Dr. David Marzulo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Marzulo works at Dr. David C. Marzulo in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.