Overview of Dr. David Masel, MD

Dr. David Masel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and Texas Health Frisco.



Dr. Masel works at Specialty Care Clinics in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Lancaster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.