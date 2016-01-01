Dr. Masiak accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Masiak, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Masiak, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jeanes Hospital.
Dr. Masiak works at
Locations
Temple Cardiology At Jeanes7600 Central Ave Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 722-4600
Cardiology Consultants of Phila700 Cottman Ave Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 462-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Jeanes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Masiak, DO
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1881668432
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masiak works at
Dr. Masiak has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Masiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.