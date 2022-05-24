Overview of Dr. David Masiello, MD

Dr. David Masiello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Masiello works at Desert Oasis Health Care in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.