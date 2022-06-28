Dr. David Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mason, MD
Dr. David Mason, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Sohrab Shafii MD PA4710 N Habana Ave Ste 403, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9054Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I believe Dr Mason has a great staff and beside manor. He is very well spoken and explains things well. I highly recommend him.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1164418224
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
