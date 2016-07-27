Dr. Matalon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Matalon, MD
Overview of Dr. David Matalon, MD
Dr. David Matalon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Matalon's Office Locations
- 1 1222 Avenue M Ste 407, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 630-3713
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most effective psychiatrist I've been to. And I've been around the block. He knows his stuff.
About Dr. David Matalon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083760656
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matalon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Matalon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matalon.
