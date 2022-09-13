Dr. David Mateo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mateo, MD
Dr. David Mateo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mateo's Office Locations
Wellington1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Mateo. He found my high grade cervical dysplasia last year and performed a LEEP procedure to remove it all. I am well over one year post-op and have not felt better in my life. Not only is Dr. Mateo a talented surgeon, he is the kindest man you will meet. He was very respectful and took his time to make sure that I understood what was going on with my body and what to expect moving forward. Surgery is always stressful for the patient so when you are gifted a surgeon that is not only good at his job but also good at making his patients feel informed and comfortable, you have to let others know about him. Because of Dr. Mateo, today I do not have cervical cancer! I cannot sing his praises enough. I would absolutely trust him to treat me or a loved one if necessary in the future. Thank you Dr. Mateo.
About Dr. David Mateo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization Med Center St Johns Hospital
- University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mateo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mateo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mateo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mateo has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mateo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mateo speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateo.
