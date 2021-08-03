Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Maurer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Maurer, MD
Dr. David Maurer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer's Office Locations
- 1 2295 Henry Tecklenburg Dr # 1, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
- 2 2287 Henry Tecklenburg Dr # 2, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 766-7103
- 3 10 Arley Way Ste 101, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 682-3955
-
4
Hilton Head Ent.23 N Main St Ste 201, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 682-3955
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen a few years ago so he could determine if I had any vocal cord issues before having my 3rd cervical disc surgery. Prior to that my dad had used him and why I wanted to see him
About Dr. David Maurer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154303881
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
