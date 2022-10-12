Dr. David Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Maurer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Maurer, MD
Dr. David Maurer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Dr. Maurer works at
Dr. Maurer's Office Locations
-
1
Minnesota Vascular Clinic Pllc6405 France Ave S Ste W440, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-7004
-
2
Midwest Hernia Center Ridgeview Medical Office Building303 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-4140
-
3
M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maurer?
Dr . Maurer was my surgeon of choice for several surgeries in the past. I am in the process of contacting him for an additional surgery. He co-ordinated a complicated surgery with another specialist for my total hysterectomy plus a gallbladder removal at the same time. Everything went smoothly! He also was my surgeon of choice for bilateral breast removal following my diagnosis of breast cancer. And he has performed several skin cancer removal surgeries using Moe’s treatment (on-site pathology), and one successful hernia repair which required rebuilding my belly button! I am happy to see he is still practicing surgery in Burnsville, so I will be contacting him again soon. I trust Dr. Maurer. I am very comfortable working with him. And I would very highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Maurer, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1962432104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer works at
Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.