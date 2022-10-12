See All General Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. David Maurer, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (10)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Maurer, MD

Dr. David Maurer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.

Dr. Maurer works at SURGICAL CONSULTANTS PA in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maurer's Office Locations

    Minnesota Vascular Clinic Pllc
    6405 France Ave S Ste W440, Minneapolis, MN 55435
    Midwest Hernia Center Ridgeview Medical Office Building
    303 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337
    M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
    201 E Nicollet Blvd, Burnsville, MN 55337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr . Maurer was my surgeon of choice for several surgeries in the past. I am in the process of contacting him for an additional surgery. He co-ordinated a complicated surgery with another specialist for my total hysterectomy plus a gallbladder removal at the same time. Everything went smoothly! He also was my surgeon of choice for bilateral breast removal following my diagnosis of breast cancer. And he has performed several skin cancer removal surgeries using Moe’s treatment (on-site pathology), and one successful hernia repair which required rebuilding my belly button! I am happy to see he is still practicing surgery in Burnsville, so I will be contacting him again soon. I trust Dr. Maurer. I am very comfortable working with him. And I would very highly recommend him.
    Bev HH — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. David Maurer, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962432104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Medical Education

