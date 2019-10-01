Overview

Dr. David Mayberry, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.



Dr. Mayberry works at Mayberry Orthodontics in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.