Dr. David Mayman, MD
Dr. David Mayman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2024Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mayman was recommended to me bc I needed a revision surgery to a botched knee replacement surgery. He was amazing and did his best to repair the damage left by the prior surgeon.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Queen's University
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
- University of Western Ontario
Dr. Mayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayman.
