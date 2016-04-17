Dr. David McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McAllister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David McAllister, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hancock County Health System, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics, Kossuth Regional Health Center, Mahaska Health Partnership, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.
Locations
Iowa Heart Center - West5880 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 633-3600
Iowa Heart Center at Laurel411 Laurel St Ste A250, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 235-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hancock County Health System
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
- Kossuth Regional Health Center
- Mahaska Health Partnership
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. McAllister moments before my procedure in the cath lab, I found him attentive, cordial and friendly. He answered questions thoroughly with examples so I could better understand my situation and the procedure. Afterward, he took time to be sure I understood what I needed for after care. This is the third interventional cardiologist I have seen at Iowa Heart Center over the years and by far the one I most prefer. I felt very comfortable and confident in his skilled hands.
About Dr. David McAllister, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356323380
Education & Certifications
- Central Ia Health Sys/ia Methodi
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
