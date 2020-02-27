Overview of Dr. David McAlpine, MD

Dr. David McAlpine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They completed their residency with Med Center La New Orleans Lsu



Dr. McAlpine works at Memorial Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Breech Position and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.