Dr. David McDaniel, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David McDaniel, MD is a Dermatologist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine.

Dr. McDaniel works at McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    125 Market St, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 437-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2021
    Dr McDaniel is always patient, explains things well and listens to my concerns and questions. The entire staff is friendly and professional.
    — Jan 04, 2021
    About Dr. David McDaniel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063595429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • W Va U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniel works at McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. McDaniel’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

