Dr. David McElreath, DO
Overview
Dr. David McElreath, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10915 N Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 747-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw this dr about a health issue that had stumped other health professionals. He spent a lengthy time asking questions about its origin and evolution and he listened and made a diagnosis and scheduled me back for follow-up. He is very polite and respectful but direct. A very conscientious dr who truly wants to resolve your health issues and continues to work for healing.
About Dr. David McElreath, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1811198070
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
