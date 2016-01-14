See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. David McEniry, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David McEniry, MD

Dr. David McEniry, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their fellowship with BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. McEniry works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McEniry's Office Locations

    Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph
    1624 S I St Ste 405, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Brain Abscess
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Brain Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2016
    referred to Dr McEniry for Hep C and delightfully impressed by his demeanor, knowledge, ability to work with Veterans Hospital, (Vet Choice Program). He is very serious about getting needed factual data which the VA said wasn't required for proper treatment of this virus that has invaded my body through getting air gun injections while in boot camp in 1974 The VA has erased that transference probability from their Hep-C small booklet which was in the 2005 edition. Highly referred Thank You
    Puyallup, WA — Jan 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David McEniry, MD
    About Dr. David McEniry, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1205924412
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Internship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David McEniry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEniry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McEniry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McEniry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McEniry works at Franciscan Infectious Disease Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. McEniry’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McEniry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEniry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEniry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEniry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.