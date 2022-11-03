See All Ophthalmologists in Flagstaff, AZ
Dr. David McGarey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David McGarey, MD

Cataract Surgery
4.8 (94)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. David McGarey, MD

Dr. David McGarey, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.

Dr. McGarey works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Flagstaff in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGarey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flagstaff
    350 N Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 227-5897
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Astigmatism
Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGarey?

    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. McGarey cares about his patients, and he is generous both with his time and knowledge. He is good at setting you at ease and taking the time to explain exactly what is going on with your eyes. He listens carefully to what you have to say. He is also interesting!
    Henry M. Vyner, M.D. — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David McGarey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David McGarey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGarey to family and friends

    Dr. McGarey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGarey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David McGarey, MD.

    About Dr. David McGarey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cataract Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1538173729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine|Saint Joseph's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Flagstaff Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David McGarey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGarey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGarey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. McGarey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGarey works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Flagstaff in Flagstaff, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McGarey’s profile.

    Dr. McGarey has seen patients for Astigmatism, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.