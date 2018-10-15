Dr. David McGinnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McGinnis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Urology Health Specialists, LLC - Abington919 Conestoga Rd Bldg 1 Ste 300, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-6580
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Dr. McGinnis is a compassionate and skilled surgeon. I’d recommend him to anyone, especially suffering from prostate cancer. He uses minimally invasive robotic surgery and my personal experience was that I was able to get back to my gardening within a week or so! He excised my cancer and to date I’m still clear.
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. McGinnis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGinnis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGinnis has seen patients for Polyuria, Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGinnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGinnis speaks Albanian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinnis.
