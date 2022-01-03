Dr. David McKalip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKalip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McKalip, MD
Overview of Dr. David McKalip, MD
Dr. David McKalip, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon and Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. McKalip's Office Locations
Start to Finish Spine Care1955 1st Ave N Ste 101, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 822-3500
David M. McKalip, MD., LLC15 Bowen Ct, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (678) 719-8340
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He's a wonderful doctor very caring about his patients and the staff has always been nice very respectful as well as Dr mckalip he explained everything to me he's one of the best doctors I've been to!
About Dr. David McKalip, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770588626
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Tampa General Hospital
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
