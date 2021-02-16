Dr. David McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McKenna, MD
Dr. David McKenna, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Piqua, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Perinatal Partners in Piqua101 Looney Rd Ste B, Piqua, OH 45356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is the reason we have two beautiful girls now. After several preterm stillbirths. Doctor McKenna was able to figure out my situation and I successfully had two full term pregnancies.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Czech
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University; Wright Patterson Air Force Base Dayton Ohio
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna speaks Czech.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
