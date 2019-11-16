Overview of Dr. David McKinney, MD

Dr. David McKinney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Island Hospital, Skagit Valley Hospital and Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. McKinney works at Peacehealth OB/GYN in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Oak Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.