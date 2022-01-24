Overview of Dr. David McLain, MD

Dr. David McLain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. McLain works at McLain Medical Associates, PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.