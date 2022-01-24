Dr. David McLain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McLain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David McLain, MD
Dr. David McLain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. McLain works at
Dr. McLain's Office Locations
-
1
McLain Medical Associates, PC2229 Cahaba Valley Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 991-8996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLain?
Dr. McLain has been treating me for multiple auto-immune disorders for 8 years. He is a brilliant diagnostician and has an excellent staff.
About Dr. David McLain, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1689614737
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLain works at
Dr. McLain has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. McLain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.