Dr. David McLain, MD

Rheumatology
4.4 (96)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David McLain, MD

Dr. David McLain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. McLain works at McLain Medical Associates, PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Gout and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLain Medical Associates, PC
    2229 Cahaba Valley Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 991-8996
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Gout
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Gout
Arthritis

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 96 ratings
    Patient Ratings (96)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 24, 2022
    Dr. McLain has been treating me for multiple auto-immune disorders for 8 years. He is a brilliant diagnostician and has an excellent staff.
    — Jan 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David McLain, MD
    About Dr. David McLain, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689614737
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David McLain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLain works at McLain Medical Associates, PC in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. McLain’s profile.

    Dr. McLain has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Gout and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    96 patients have reviewed Dr. McLain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

