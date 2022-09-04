Dr. David McMillen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McMillen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David McMillen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
MULTIPLE - Gastroenterology - Nashville Office222 22nd Ave N Fl 3, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 324-2156
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Clean office, clean procedure suite, ahead of time schedule, good appointment availability. Great support staff. Proper diagnosis of ongoing concern. As good as it gets.
About Dr. David McMillen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1275524936
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- The University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMillen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMillen has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMillen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillen.
