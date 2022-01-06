Dr. David McNeil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David McNeil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David McNeil, MD
Dr. David McNeil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil's Office Locations
Affiliated Mental Health Professionals, SC135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 105, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 291-8810
Chicago Office151 N Michigan Ave Apt 911, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (847) 291-8810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McNeil since 1989 when I was lucky enough to have been assigned to him. He is one of the most knowledgeable physicians I know and in my lifetime I have had the unfortunate pleasure of meeting with many many doctors job. I would not have stayed with Dr. McNeil if not for his outstanding compassion and clinical skills. Recently I had a family crisis. I urgently needed to speak to him - and he squeezed me in. No rushing from him. That's why he is often late to appointments (the only negative) - he accommodates emergencies on occasion. But over the past 30 years, Dr. McNeil has provided me with solid direction and medication advice. There is no one who understands medications like he does. So I put up with tardiness because I see him once every three months and one most accept his humanity if you want his vast clinical knowledge. And I have never felt judged by him, only support.
About Dr. David McNeil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1881652154
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNeil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeil accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeil works at
Dr. McNeil has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.
