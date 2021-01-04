Overview of Dr. David McNeir, MD

Dr. David McNeir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. McNeir works at Panhandle Weight Loss Center in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.