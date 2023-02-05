Overview of Dr. David Medford, MD

Dr. David Medford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Medford works at NYU Vein Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.