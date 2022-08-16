See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Escondido, CA
Dr. David Medway, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (9)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Medway, MD

Dr. David Medway, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Medway works at Colfs Medical Clinic in Escondido, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Medway's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Culture of Life Family Services
    362 W Mission Ave Ste 105, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 741-1224
  2. 2
    Bruce M Crabtree MD Inc
    8881 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. David Medway, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689609687
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

