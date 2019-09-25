Overview

Dr. David Mego, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital and CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Mego works at Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.