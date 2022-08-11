Overview

Dr. David Meier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Meier works at Blanchard Valley Medical Assocs in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.