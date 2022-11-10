Dr. David Meinbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meinbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Meinbach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Meinbach, MD
Dr. David Meinbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Meinbach works at
Dr. Meinbach's Office Locations
-
1
University Urologists4889 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 964-1212
-
2
University Urologists10151 Entrprs Cntr Blvd Ste 106, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 964-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meinbach?
From intake thru initial chart thru checkout; all the staff are friendly courteous knowledgeable and professional. Dr Meinbach’s superb academic background is exhibited in patient treatment and flawless diagnosis.
About Dr. David Meinbach, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962596445
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meinbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meinbach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meinbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meinbach works at
Dr. Meinbach has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meinbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meinbach speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Meinbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meinbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meinbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meinbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.