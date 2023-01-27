Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Melendez, MD
Overview of Dr. David Melendez, MD
Dr. David Melendez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL.
Dr. Melendez's Office Locations
Orlando Health Medical Group1330 Budinger Ave Ste 206, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2951
Orlando Health St Cloud Hospital2906 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 891-2951
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very honest and happy doctor , very thorough and friendly and easy to work with.thankyou!.
About Dr. David Melendez, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1205190683
Frequently Asked Questions
