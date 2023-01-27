See All Urologists in Saint Cloud, FL
Dr. David Melendez, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Saint Cloud, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. David Melendez, MD

Dr. David Melendez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. 

Dr. Melendez works at Orlando Health Medical Group in Saint Cloud, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melendez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Medical Group
    1330 Budinger Ave Ste 206, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 891-2951
  2. 2
    Orlando Health St Cloud Hospital
    2906 17th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 891-2951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Melendez, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205190683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melendez works at Orlando Health Medical Group in Saint Cloud, FL. View the full address on Dr. Melendez’s profile.

    Dr. Melendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

