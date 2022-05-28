See All Podiatrists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. David Mellul, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Mellul, DPM

Dr. David Mellul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Mellul works at David A Mellul Dpm in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Dr. Mellul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David A Mellul Dpm
    200 Kings Hwy S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 (856) 429-9117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Mellul, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124061502
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Mellul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mellul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mellul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mellul works at David A Mellul Dpm in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mellul’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

