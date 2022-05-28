Dr. David Mellul, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mellul, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Mellul, DPM
Dr. David Mellul, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Mellul works at
Dr. Mellul's Office Locations
-
1
David A Mellul Dpm200 Kings Hwy S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 429-9117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellul?
Everyone was very nice and it's nice to be treated well since I'm the patient.Dr David Mellul is caring and smiling and laughing ( appropriately). He's very informative of the laser procedure that I'll be having at that time. My toes had improved almost 100% since my first visit, evidenced by the before - treatment picture. I'll continue to see him for maintenace visits. I'm a retired RN with over 40 years of service. I highly recommend Dr. David Mellul for any podiatry concerns you're experiencing.
About Dr. David Mellul, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124061502
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellul accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellul works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.