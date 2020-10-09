Dr. David Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Melnick, MD
Dr. David Melnick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
University of Wisconsin Medical Foundation Inc1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2100
Unitypoint Health - Meriter202 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had to have an emergency appendectomy, and Dr. Melnick and team had me in surgery within 4 hours of arriving at the hospital. He did a great job -- no complications, staff was fantastic, and he stopped in and visited me before he left and first thing in the morning (less than 12 hours after my surgery). I definitely felt like I was in good hands with Dr. Melnick and the rest of the Meriter staff!
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
- General Surgery
