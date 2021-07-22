Overview of Dr. David Menon, MD

Dr. David Menon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.