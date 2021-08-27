Dr. David Mescher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mescher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mescher, MD
Dr. David Mescher, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. David Mescher has been my parents primary doctor for 25 years. Extremely professional and compassionate.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Male
- 1912908856
- Usc Lac Med Center
- Usc Lac Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
