Dr. David Metzger, MD
Dr. David Metzger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Wellmont Cardiology Services2050 MEADOWVIEW PKWY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 274-8600
Holston Valley Medical Center130 W Ravine Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 224-5945
Lonesome Pine Hospital1990 Holton Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 Directions (276) 523-3111
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Metzger, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
