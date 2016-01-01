Overview

Dr. David Metzger, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Metzger works at Wellmont Cardiology Services in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Big Stone Gap, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.