Dr. David Meyer, MD

Neurology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Meyer, MD

Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at Triad Neurological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meyer's Office Locations

  1
    Triad Neurological Associates
    145 Kimel Park Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-6347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Essential Tremor
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Myoclonus
Restless Leg Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Steroid Injections
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 19, 2020
    The Best Dr I have. I would highly Recommend him to anyone that is looking for a Neurologist.
    Patricia — Mar 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Meyer, MD
    About Dr. David Meyer, MD

    • Neurology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205879558
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    • Wake Forest University Medical Center
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    • Wake Forest University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at Triad Neurological Associates in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    Dr. Meyer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

