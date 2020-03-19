Dr. David Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Meyer, MD
Overview of Dr. David Meyer, MD
Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Triad Neurological Associates145 Kimel Park Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-6347
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Dr I have. I would highly Recommend him to anyone that is looking for a Neurologist.
About Dr. David Meyer, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1205879558
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Wake Forest University Medical Center
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.