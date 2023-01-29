Dr. David Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Meyer, MD
Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer's Office Locations
Paducah Psychiatry Group Psc100 Fountain Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42001 Directions (270) 443-8195
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really cares. Takes the time to get to know his patients and works with them to provide the best care. If you want a doctor who actually listens to you and doesn't profile you or make you feel dumb, then Dr. Meyer is the right one for you
About Dr. David Meyer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811957459
Education & Certifications
- Wash-Barnes Allied Hosps
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Transylvania University In Lexington
- Psychiatry
