Overview of Dr. David Meyer, MD

Dr. David Meyer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Meyer works at Paducah Psychiatry Group in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.