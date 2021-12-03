Dr. David Mezebish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezebish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Mezebish, MD
Dr. David Mezebish, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
Dr. Mezebish works at
Maryland Skin Cancer Specialists PA9711 Medical Center Dr Ste 307, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 453-0050
Dermatology Associates1514 AMHERST ST, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-4499
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I am not accustomed to posting reviews on anything but I feel compelled to do so after my visit for Mohs surgery with Dr. Mezebish. Although in general I highly respect the work that all doctors and healthcare workers do, this experience went far above and beyond. Dr. Mezebish and everyone who works in his office are exceptional at what they do. They are professional, caring, reassuring and do everything one could ask for and more to make sure that the patient feels reassured, comfortable and well cared for. I highly recommend Dr. Mezebish to anyone!
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720059736
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
