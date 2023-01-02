Dr. David Michael, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Michael, DO
Overview of Dr. David Michael, DO
Dr. David Michael, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
Lincoln Square4305 N Lincoln Ave Ste Q, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 609-0361
Hospital Affiliations
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Michael’s since 2017 and he is the only psychiatrist that has ever listened to me and came up with a plan that actually works with my ever changing chaotic life. I would and have followed him as he left another office. He is amazing. I have recommended him to 6+ people and they are all still with him and have had nothing but good things to say about him. He has helped me find the right therapist when I went through 12 surgeries in 1 year along with working with doctors when I was hospitalized to make sure I was getting care for my mental health.
About Dr. David Michael, DO
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Phobia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.