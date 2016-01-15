Dr. David Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Michel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Michel, MD
Dr. David Michel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC.
Dr. Michel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michel's Office Locations
-
1
Physicians East Greenville1850 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-6643
-
2
Wakemed Urogynecology10010 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 235-6454
Hospital Affiliations
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michel?
My Experience with Dr. Michel was very good. Dr. Michel explain my condition very well and he takes the time to talk so that u can get a good understanding of your condition. I recommend anyone to him if you have any joint pain. or any other problem you have with RA Raye Holley
About Dr. David Michel, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1851558100
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel works at
Dr. Michel has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.