Overview of Dr. David Mickus, MD

Dr. David Mickus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Mickus works at East Valley Primary Care Phys in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.