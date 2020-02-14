Overview of Dr. David Miles, MD

Dr. David Miles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Central Michigan University and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Miles works at Miles Surgical PLLC in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.