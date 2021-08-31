Dr. David Milkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Milkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Milkes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Milkes works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology PC233 E Shore Rd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Milkes is a rare and amazing doctor who is an expert in his field, kind, compassionate, empathetic and attentive to his patients needs. Unlike other doctors, he was never concerned about the length of time he spent with me only that I understood my condition and got the help that I needed. On many occasions, he went beyond the scope of his specialty and duties to help me by collaborating with other doctors and advocating for me when my insurance wouldn't cover a necessary medication. Sadly his office no longer takes my current insurance plan but, this did not stop him from volunteering to help me at his own expense - an act of kindness that no other doctor has ever offered before and one I will never forget. I look forward to the day when his office takes my insurance again so that I can return to him and his wonderful staff. I hope you take the opportunity to see him if you are fortunate enough to have insurance coverage that his office accepts.
About Dr. David Milkes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U|Stanford University
- Columbia Presby MC|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
