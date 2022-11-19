Dr. David Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. David Miller, MD
Dr. David Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Centreville, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Town Center Orthopaedic Associates - Centerville6201 Centreville Rd Ste 600, Centreville, VA 20121 Directions (571) 470-7693Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Town Center Orthopaedics1860 Town Center Dr Ste 300, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4789Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller and his team provide excellent care and treatment. The CMC surgery was very successful. At the first appointment I knew he was the doctor I wanted to do the surgery. He listened, he looks at you while talking to you and explaining the procedure. He is high level service and energy. His team is also very personable and they all work together to provide a friendly environment as well as successful treatment and therapy.
About Dr. David Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669467684
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center|University Pittsburgh Med Center|University Pittsburgh Med Center
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial|University of Miami - Jackson Memorial|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine|Temple University|Temple University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Elbow Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
