Dr. David Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Miller, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology125 Queens Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 302-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Miller sits in the top three (at least) of my favorite docs ever. He's wicked, wicked smart, whips out diagnoses like well-stashed mad money, and the diagnosis is spot on! After my first visit, I sat in the car doing a ScoobyDoo/ ThreeStooges head shake. You want answers? This is your guy, PLUS he has a great personality! Just a boot-wearin', all around good guy!
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Thalassemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
