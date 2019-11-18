See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sewell, NJ
Dr. David Millili, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Sewell, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Millili, DPM

Dr. David Millili, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. 

Dr. Millili works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Millili's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Podiatry
    2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Bone & Joint Institute
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion Surgery
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2019
    Great doctor. Have been his patient for about 11 years.
    — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. David Millili, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1053495408
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Millili, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Millili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Millili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Millili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millili.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.