Dr. David Milling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Milling, MD
Dr. David Milling, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Milling works at
Dr. Milling's Office Locations
Tidelands Health Oncology at Georgetown2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 545-7274
Tidelands Health Oncology at Murrells Inlet4181 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-3600
Tidelands Health Oncology at Myrtle Beach1220 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 652-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milling has treated my lymphoma for 5 years now. He was recommended to me by my primary, Dr. Meixel. I must admit that when we first met I was taken by how young he was. At that time I was nervous and apprehensive about the future. Dr. Milling was a blessing. He was always open and honest about the diagnosis and the treatment. His staff was so very supportive as I went through the infusion process. I cannot say enough about his professionalism and empathy. I feel lucky to have found him.
About Dr. David Milling, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1184712093
Education & Certifications
- MUSC
- MUSC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MUSC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milling has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Milling speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Milling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.