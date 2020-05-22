See All Oncologists in Georgetown, SC
Dr. David Milling, MD

Medical Oncology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Milling, MD

Dr. David Milling, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Milling works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Milling's Office Locations

    Tidelands Health Oncology at Georgetown
    2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 545-7274
    Tidelands Health Oncology at Murrells Inlet
    4181 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-3600
    Tidelands Health Oncology at Myrtle Beach
    1220 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2020
    Dr. Milling has treated my lymphoma for 5 years now. He was recommended to me by my primary, Dr. Meixel. I must admit that when we first met I was taken by how young he was. At that time I was nervous and apprehensive about the future. Dr. Milling was a blessing. He was always open and honest about the diagnosis and the treatment. His staff was so very supportive as I went through the infusion process. I cannot say enough about his professionalism and empathy. I feel lucky to have found him.
    Vincent J. Rizzo — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. David Milling, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184712093
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MUSC
    Residency
    • MUSC
    Internship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    • MUSC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Milling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milling has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Milling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

