Overview of Dr. David Mills, MD

Dr. David Mills, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Mills works at Mills Eye and Facial Surgery in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypertensive Eye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.