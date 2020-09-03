Dr. David Milstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Milstein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Milstein, MD
Dr. David Milstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Milstein's Office Locations
- 1 16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 525, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 424-2120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Molina Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milstein?
Dr. Milstein and staff has been amazing, I searched a lot to find the right doctor and my search ended with Dr. Milstein. I didn’t feel like I was pushed or rushed. Anytime I needed the Dr. or the staff they were available. Dr. Milstein explained the procedure and gave me realistic expectations. Last minute I back out of getting BBL and they were completely ok and respected my decision and didn’t mention it at all. Dr. Milstein was in touch with me along with his staff right after my surgery to make sure I’m doing ok. If you want a Doctor that is compassionate and cares about his patients then go with Dr. Milstein. He’s a gem.
About Dr. David Milstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205832474
Education & Certifications
- NORTH MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milstein accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.